Talbott

PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT will receive the JEFF SMULYAN AWARD from SMULYAN himself at BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s 2023 BSM SUMMIT in LOS ANGELES MARCH 21-22.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award -- especially with JEFF SMULYAN’s name associated with it. I’ve been a fan of his throughout the years” said TALBOTT. “PREMIERE NETWORKS and FOX SPORTS RADIO are dedicated to delivering the best multiplatform sports audio content the industry has to offer, and this award truly recognizes the amazing efforts of our entire team, who I couldn’t be more proud of. Thanks to JASON BARRETT and BSM for this incredible honor.”

“I have known JULIE for many, many years and our industry doesn’t have a better ambassador than her” added SMULYAN, the founder of EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS. “She has worked tirelessly to build PREMIERE into a remarkable enterprise and she has made legions of friends and admirers along the way. She is so deserving of this award and I couldn’t be happier that my friend, JULIE TALBOTT is the winner of the 2023 JEFF SMULYAN AWARD. Nothing makes me happier than to present it to her this MARCH at USC!”

“FOX SPORTS RADIO's growth under JULIE's watchful eye has been impressive, but when combined with PREMIERE’s performance and reach, and seizing opportunities in the digital space by launching strong brands such as THE VOLUME, in partnership with COLIN COWHERD, you start to see how she's put her magical touch on the industry,” said BSM President JASON BARRETT. “The best leaders are the ones who empower their people, work with their talent, and study situations to determine where room for growth exists, and few have the respect, trust, and confidence of their people better than JULIE TALBOTT.”

