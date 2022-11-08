Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose

PODCASTONE is launching a "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS" rewatch show with two of the series' original cast members joining a celebrity fan as hosts. "IT'S NOT ONLY FOOTBALL: FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS AND BEYOND" is hosted by series co-stars ZACH GILFORD ("Jason Street") and SCOTT PORTER ("Matt Saracen") and actor and "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS" fan MAE WHITMAN and will debut THURSDAY (11/10) as both a podcast and video series.

The three co-hosts said in a press release joint statement, “For ZACH and SCOTT, going back to DILLON has been a long time coming and just made sense. We’re pretty sure MAE's just on the pod to make her dream of working with TAYLOR KITSCH become reality. We kid, we kid. We've been friends for a long time and share a unique passion and love for ‘FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS,’ a show that had such an equal impact on those who made it and those that have watched it since its debut. It’s why we’re excited to share our memories of making the show and the journey of watching it with our listeners. We can’t wait to talk about revisiting the show and our lives since then, chat with other people from the show, the industry, and beyond, and really open up about how being a part of the show -- as actors and viewers -- tugged at our heartstrings every week. It’s what we hope will keep our fans coming back for more.”

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY added, “When ‘FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS’ launched on television audiences were captured by the show’s heart and it’s that heart that lives on with this podcast through its hosts SCOTT, ZACH and MAE. The dual points of view that they give in each episode is unique and embodies exactly what audiences want from their podcasts -- original content, insight and humor. We cannot wait for the world to fall in love with this show.”

