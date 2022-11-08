Kapelos

Former CBC "POWER & POLITICS" host and GLOBAL NEWS OTTAWA Bureau Chief VASSY KAPELOS will host a new national radio show for BELL MEDIA's iHEARTRADIO CANADA TALK NETWORK and has been named Chief Political Correspondent for sister television network CTV. "THE VASSY KAPELOS SHOW" wil air noon-2p (ET) weekdays on BELL's News-Talk CFRB-A (NEWSTALK 1010)/TORONTO, CJAD-A/MONTREAL, CFRA-A/OTTAWA, CKLW-A/WINDSOR, CJBK-A/LONDON, ON, CKTB-A/ST. CATHARINES, ON, CFAX-A/VICTORIA, and CKFR-A (AM1150)/KELOWNA, BC. On CTV, KAPELOS will host CTV NEWS CHANNEL's "POWER PLAY" and CTV NEWS' "QUESTION PERIOD," starting DECEMBER 1st.

"I am so excited to join CTV and host iconic political programs I have grown up watching my entire life," said KAPELOS. "I look forward to continuing to do what I love – report on politics and how it affects Canadians' lives -- with the team at CTV NEWS, and I'm honoured to step into the shoes of my friends and mentors who have hosted these programs before me."

"VASSY KAPELOS is one of the country's most esteemed and trusted political journalists and we are thrilled to welcome her to the CTV NEWS team," said BELL SVP/Content Development & News KARINE MOSES. "The perfect choice to lead political coverage for CTV News, VASSY's skill in reporting major stories and contextualizing them for Canadians is unparalleled across the industry."

