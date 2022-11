Snoop (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SNOOP DOGG has signed with WME for representation across all areas, including music, film, TV, business and digital.

SNOOP has released 20 albums and sold over 40 million copies; he also owns DEATH ROW RECORDS, acquired in 2022, and won a daytime EMMY award as part of the SUPER BOWL LVI Halftime Show.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

