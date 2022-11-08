New Series

A new podcast from DIVERSION AUDIO looks at women warriors in history, from CLEOPATRA to political leaders like INDIRA GANDHI and MARGARET THATCHER.

"WAR QUEENS" is hosted by EMILY ANNE JORDAN and JONATHAN JORDAN, authors of a book of the same name and topic, with each episode introduced by "GAME OF THRONES" and "FAST & FURIOUS" actress NATHALIE EMMANUEL. The show debuts TODAY (11/8).

