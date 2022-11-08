Eply, Barry & Wilder (Photos: Jessica Crans)

BBR MUSIC GROUP is expanding its digital department and has hired BRITT EPLEY as Sr. Mgr./Digital Advertising, AINSLEY BARRY as Mgr./Digital Marketing, and AARON WILDER as YOUTUBE Mgr.

EPLEY comes to the label from UMG NASHVILLE, where she planned and executed digital advertising campaigns for KACEY MUSGRAVES, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and more. She will report to Sr. Dir./Digital Marketing ELISE STAWARZ and can be reached at britt.epley@bmg.com.

BARRY joins BBR from BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT, will report to Dir./Digital Marketing MARISSA MESSER, and can be reached at ainsley.barry@bmg.com.

WILDER, joining BBR from INTEGRITY MUSIC, will work directly with the YOUTUBE NASHVILLE office, advising BBR’s roster of artists ion video strategy, YOUTUBE Shorts, and more. He will report to Sr. Mgr./YOUTUBE KAILYN ARCURY and can be reached at aaron.wilder@bmg.com.

