CONAN O'BRIEN's TEAM COCO is getting its own channel on SIRIUSXM with the NOVEMBER 15th debut of TEAM COCO RADIO on channel 106, filling the empty space left with the move of music-talk channel VOLUME to streaming-only earlier this year. TEAM COCO RADIO will include clips from O'BRIEN's TBS show and TEAM COCO podcasts, including the flagship "CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND," and original content and events are anticipated to be part of the new channel. SIRIUSXM acquired TEAM COCO in MAY, with O'BRIEN getting a five-year talent contract as part of the deal (NET NEWS 5/23).

In a press release, O'BRIEN quipped, “Finally, a use of satellite technology that in no way benefits mankind.”

SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, “CONAN’s wit and wisdom at a time when laughter is at a premium has never been more important. CONAN 24/7 on TEAM COCO RADIO is a 6-foot-4 boost to your day."

