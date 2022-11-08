Interview Show

The JONAS BROTHERS' father now has a podcast with the debut of "LEGENDARY" through UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. KEVIN JONAS, SR.'s weekly interview show debuts TOMORROW (11/9) with guests including his son JOE JONAS, CECE WINANS, songwriter SAM HOLLANDER, and TONY ORLANDO.

“I am so excited to bring this idea to the world,” said the senior JONAS in a press release. “I have run companies, tours, restaurants, events, you name it. The opportunity to host and produce my own podcast is something I’m thrilled about because I really love podcasts and how they can connect directly with people. LEGENDARY will give listeners a first-hand account of lives, events, music, and moments worthy of the title of legendary.”

STORIC Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY added, “STORIC continues to build a varied slate of podcast programs that will appeal to all different types of audiences making it the perfect one-stop-shop for podcast listeners. LEGENDARY will no doubt be an integral part of our roster. We are thrilled to have KEVIN as part of the STORIC family.”

