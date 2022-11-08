Wednesday November 9th 8p/7p (CT)

THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS is offering a sneak peak behind the scenes look leading up to TOMMOROW NIGHT's (11/9) live show from BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The CMA's are offering a link which will be continuously updated throughout the day and will include newly added footage from BROTHERS OSBORNE, LUKE COMBS, CAYLEE HAMMACK, CODY JOHNSON, ELLE KING, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, PILLBOX PATTI, THE WAR AND TREATY, and LAINEY WILSON.

The link will also include access to behind the scenes looks at set build time lapse, set video and images, rehearsal footage, exclusive artist interviews and ceo & executive producer interviews.

The 56th Annual CMA awards are being hosted by LUKE BRYAN and PEYTON MANNING. Click here for a full list of performers and presenters.

