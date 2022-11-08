Takeoff

Family, friends and fans of KIRSNICK KHARI BALL, aka TAKEOFF from MIGOS, will be able to pay their respects to the superstar. The family will host a "Celebration of Life" this FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at ATLANTA’s STATE FARM ARENA at 12p (ET). BALL was shot and killed in a HOUSTON bowling alley on NOVEMBER 1st at the age of 28 (NET NEWS 11/1).

Free tickets are available only to GEORGIA residents starting today (11/8). Tickets are non-transferrable, and parties must enter the venue together. All guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early with doors opening at 11 a.m. sTATE fARM aRENA will offer free parking on a first cme first serve basis. It's a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who do not secure tickets do not come downtown.

The public memorial will follow a strict no photo and no video policy. All devices will be checked with YONDR BAGS prior to entering the arena. Media will not be allowed entry to cover the event. Images from the event will be provided following the conclusion.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to THE ROCKET FOUNDATION which was recently established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

Donations can be made here. For more information on the event, click here.

« see more Net News