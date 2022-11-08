Available To Universities

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is partnering with BENZTOWN, the UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, and the BROADCAST EDUCATION ASSOCIATION for a 90-minute recorded Zoom video program on radio and podcasting for college use.

The LABF RADIO AND PODCASTING POWER SESSION is hosted by UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND Reference Specialist MICHAEL HENRY and features a virtual walk-through of the library and a discussion of the collection with contributions by MIKE MCVAY on programming, R DUB! on syndication and on-air hosting, DARREN SILVA and MJ BLOCH on commercial production, TOM GREEN on imaging, SUSAN AKSU on marketing, and TINA MURLEY on sales.

“Everyone involved with this program is passionate about radio and podcasting, said BENZTOWN Pres. and LIBRARY board member DAVE 'CHACHI" DENES. “It’s an absolute honor to be able to share our knowledge with students that will someday be leading the industry.”

“Students interested in any facet of radio and audio media will find this class, and these connections, invaluable,” said BEA Exec. Dir. HEATHER BIRKS. “We are thrilled to work with the LABF, UMD and BENZTOWN to offer this extraordinary opportunity to colleges and universities.”

"I am very excited for this opportunity to share our rare and unique radio resources with future broadcasters,” said HENRY. “I hope these resources will inspire a love of broadcast history and an appreciation for the vital role radio has played in our culture for the last 100 years."

« see more Net News