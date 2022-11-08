-
WJBR (Mix 99.5)/Wilmington, DE Announces Annual Turkeython Giveaway Nov. 21st
by Roy Trakin
November 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM (PT)
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR-F (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE will present its annual TURKEYTHON 2022 from 6a-7p (ET) at ACME in LANTANA SQUARE and CONCORD PIKE on NOVEMBER 21st. The station will partner with the MINISTRY OF CARING to provide a THANKSGIVING turkey dinner to hundreds of hungry people throughout the greater area.
WJBR-F will broadcast live and collect items at the CONCORD PIKE location.
Complete details are available at www.wjbr.com.