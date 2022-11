WPYA-HD2 Friendsgiving Show

Triple A WPYA-HD2-W297BF (BIRMINGHAM MOUNTAIN RADIO)/BIRMINGHAM announces the station’s 3rd annual FRIENDSGIVING show taking place at THE UPSTAIRS AT AVONDALE BREWERY, NOVEMBER 19th. The lineup includes NIKKI LANE, CECILIA CASTLEMAN and JANET SIMPSON. Ticket sales for the event support the station. Go here for more information.

« see more Net News