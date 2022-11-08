The I/O Tour

PETER GABRIEL announced plans for a 2023 tour across the UK and EUROPE next spring, his first solo shows outside NORTH AMERICA since 2014's "Back To Front" tour celebrating the album "So."

Produced by LIVE NATION, the 22 show I/O THE TOUR in EUROPE will kick off in KRAKOW, POLAND on MAY 18th, 2023, with dates in ITALY, FRANCE, GERMANY, DENMARK, SWEDEN, NORWAY, THE NETHERLANDS, BELIGUM, SWITZERLAND and the UK before wrappingin DUBLIN on JUNE 25th.The tour will then continue in NORTH AMERICA in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.

I/O THE TOUR will see GABRIEL playing new material from his forthcoming album "i/o," as well as delving into his catalog with hits, fan favorites and the unexpected. For the shows, he will be joined by regular bandmates TONY LEVIN, DAVID RHODES and MANU KATCHE. Full details on the i/o album will follow.

Said GABRIEL,: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Tickets go on sale starting FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at LIVENATION.COM. Fans will have access to a special presale through PETER'S FAN CLUB mailing list, starting yesterday.

For complete tour and ticket information, VIP Packages and more visit www.livenation.com or www.petergabriel.com.

