Distributed By Symphonic

Global music marketing and distribution company SYMPHONIC has partnered with music company ROPEADOPE for exclusive global distribution and marketing. As part of the deal, ROPEADOPE will bring its full back catalog and key new releases to SYMPHONIC for digital and physical distribution as well as playlist pitching.

ROPEADOPE's upcoming releases include funk icons THE HEADHUNTERS, jazz vocalist SARAH ELIZABETH CHARLES and SOUTH AFRICAN saxophonist MTHUNZI MVUBU.

SYMPHONIC Chief Partnership Officer NICK GORDON stated, “Few music companies have worked a musical niche so well and for so long as ROPEADOPE has. We are ecstatic to be working with them on both the digital and physical parts of their business, to help usher in an exciting future for them.”

Added ROPEADOPE's LOUIS MARKS, “As we turn yet another corner in a rapidly changing business, we are thrilled to be aligned with a company that shares the ROPEADOPE philosophy of surviving and thriving in a challenging game. SYMPHONIC will bring our digital and physical distribution into one spot, and we will be working closely with them to promote our artists locally and globally.”

