Independent Project Records: Now With Orchard

L.A.-based INDEPENDENT PROJECT RECORDS, the indie record label that celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020, has struck a worldwide distribution deal with MRI/THE ORCHARD for both physical and digital releases.

MRI/THE ORCHARD is now distributing IPR’s upcoming catalog for 2022 as well as their entire back catalog of rare, limited edition albums and digital releases, currently available via retailers both online and in physical record stores. A full slate of eclectic and genre-spanning titles will be announced in early 2023.

The first new reissue titles from IPR via MRI/THE ORCHARD will be a previously unreleased live recording from label founder BRUCE LICHER's archive. SAVAGE REPUBLIC’s "AFRICA Corps Live At The WHISKY A GO GO 30th DECEMBER 1981" and the remastered expanded edition of "Exploratorium," LICHER’s eponymous solo project album.

Both will arrive on NOVEMBER 18th. Previously released titles from the label’s 2020 relaunch and prior will also be available in all formats, including recent releases from ALISON CLANCY, THE OPHELIAS, HALF STRING, SCENIC, SHIVA BURLESQUE and "Source," INDEPENDENT PROJECT RECORDS' 2021 compilation.

