John DeBella's Annual Turkey Drop

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK-F/PHILADELPHIA, in conjunction with CITY TEAM PHILADELPHIA, will present the 21st annual JOHN DeBELLA TURKEY DROP on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd on THE KIMMEL CULTURAL CAMPUS at 300 S. BROAD STREET.

Said THE KIMMEL CENTER CEO MATIAS TARNOPOLSKY, “THE KIMMEL CULTURAL CAMPUS is PHILADELPHIA’s gathering place for diverse performances and events as well as impactful community initiatives, from blood drives to serving our neighbors as a polling place. We are honored to be part of WMGK’s TURKEY DROP broadcast each year, acting as homebase for this event that plays such a meaningful role in the lives of those in need.”

The JOHN DeBELLA TURKEY DROP is the largest, single-day food gathering event in the city. Last year’s collection raised over 9,000 turkeys.

Longtime morning personality JOHN DeBELLA will broadcast live from 6a- 9a (ET) and will accept monetary as well as turkey donations onsite. In addition, members from the WMGK-F on-air staff will simultaneously receive donations during the same time at 12 ACME MARKETS located across PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY and DELAWARE.

