TOBY KEITH returned to the stage for the first time this past weekend since revealing his cancer diagnosis. The artist made an appearance at JEFF RUBY’s STEAKHOUSE in LEXINGTON on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4th. KEITH was visiting the southern town for the 2022 BREEDER’S WORLD CUP CHAMPIONSHIP event at KEENELAND RACE COURSE and decided to perform an impromptu set.

Restaurant owner, JEFF RUBY, documented the hour-long set and shared videos posting on TWITTER, “Grateful for my good friend @tobykeith. Rocking our LEXINGTON stage after a year of kicking cancer’s a**.” KEITH added, "I’ve been knowing this guy for a long, long time. I just told him back there, I just came from LONDON and FRANCE for 14 days to get back to BREEDER'S CUP. I just ate the finest f*cking meal I’ve had in 14 days. JEFF RUBY’s has the baddest a—steak on the freaking planet, y’all."

