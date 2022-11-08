Lineup Announced

DAN & SHAY, OLD DOMINION, CHRIS YOUNG and ALABAMA will headline the VOICES OF AMERICA COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023. The festival will run from FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th - SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th at VOICE OF AMERICA METROPARK in West Chester, OH next year.

Also on the 3 day lineup are RILEY GREEN, JAKE OWEN, GABBY BARRETT, JO DEE MESSINA, FRANK RAY, MATT STELL, TYLER BOOTH, ASHLAND CRAFT and SHELBY DARRALL. More artists are expected to be added.

Pres./Further Concepts and Investors TYLER WOGENSTAHL said, “WEST CHESTER is the perfect fit for the VOICES OF AMERICA COUNTRY MUSIC Fest; the township and Travel Butler County helped create the perfect combination for the longevity and success of this new event,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors, in a press release. “With a unique balance of headliners and up-and-coming country artists, this will be Southwest Ohio’s largest country music festival. We are beyond excited to bring the VOICES OF AMERICA COUNTRY MUSIC FEST to the region."

« see more Net News