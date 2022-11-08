Drake: On The Cover Of Vogue? (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE are being sued by VOGUE magazine for a fake cover promoting their new album, "Her Loss."

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the two artists have been promoting the album release by posing on what looks like a legit VOGUE cover, leading fans to believe the company would drop A special edition, with some media outlets even reporting on the faux issue.

CONDE NAST, which owns VOGUE, says that, despite DRAKE giving the brand and editor-in-chief ANNA WINTOUR a shout-out online for giving them her blessing, that is not the case.

"VOGUE and WINTOUR have not endorsed ['Her Loss'] in any way" ... and have asked multiple times for all promos using the VOGUE name to be taken down, to now avail.

The brief claims the rappers falsely promoted the VOGUE collab on social media, and put up posters of the "cover" in major cities.

The magazine also claims the two rappers sent out an email blast about "celebrating DRAKE's VOGUE cover," saying street teams across the country would even be handing out copies.

People allegedly got their hands on the false mags, according to the docs, and many claim it's a direct replica of VOGUE -- even including a fake pic of WINTOUR posing with DRAKE.

CONDE NAST is asking the judge to shut down their use of the magazine immediately... and it wants at least $4 million in damages.

« see more Net News