Charese Fruge, Martica Lopez

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with MARTICA LOPEZ, MD and afternoon host on COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI. The MIAMI native got an early start in the spotlight, jumping in to the beauty pageant world at the age of 3.

Who says you can’t go home? Certainly not Ms. LOPEZ, “I left everything behind in 2017 to pursue my career and it was the scariest and most fulfilling thing I have ever done. Moving to a city where you don’t have any friends or family can be a very challenging thing. It forced me to get out my comfort zone and discover who I was at my core. Thanks to my time at WYUU, it opened the door for me to be where I am now, working in the city where I grew up and having my friends and family listen to me every day on the airwaves.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about MAGIC CITY hometown hero MARTICA LOPEZ. Read her story here.

« see more Net News