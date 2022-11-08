Winners cebrated

Winners of the 60th annual AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS, AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP), Country Music Awards winners celebrated last night (11/7) at SOHO HOUSE in NASHVILLE. The celebration returned after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.

Newly inducted members of the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, HILLARY LINDSEY and GARY NICHOLSON were in attendance as well as ASCAP Country music award-winning members, GARTH BROOKS, KELSEA BALLERINI, ASHLEY GORLEY, COREY CROWDER, JORDAN DAVIS, JESSI ALEXANDER and others.

Guests were served specialty cocktails named "#9" commemorating GORLEY's ninth win as ASCAP Country Songwriter Of The Year and "Famous Friends" named for the ASCAP 2022 Country Music Song Of The Year.





