Real Men Wearing Pink - McCabe, Chris Petlak, Dash, Whip

HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO went deep during the month of OCTOBER, raising funds for the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY and spotlighting BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. ‘THE MEN OF THE MIX,’ fronted by morning host CHRIS PETLAK, am newsman BRIAN “WHIP” PARUCH, afternoon co-host CASEY MCCABE and night personality DASH, joined forces with ‘THE REAL MEN WEAR PINK’ campaign to raise money and awareness.

Aided by ELEKTRA/3EE artists FITZ & THE TANTRUMS, ‘THE MEN OF THE MIX’ tallied a staggering $691,342 for the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY OF GREATER CHICAGOLAND, placing CHICAGO first in nationwide campaigns for total funds raised. EMILY LIPINSKY, ACS Sr. Dir. said, “We are grateful to 101.9 THE MIX, CHRIS, WHIP, MCCABE and DASH, for lending their voices to our cause. Not only did they wear pink, but they raised awareness about breast cancer and made a huge commitment to raise funds to help save more lives.”

PETLAK added, “I’m so proud to be a co-chair of the ‘REAL MEN WEAR PINK’ campaign here in CHICAGO. This year, The MIX audience helped us make a major impact in the fight against breast cancer. I’m so grateful to ‘THE MEN OF THE MIX’ and our partners TREETIME CHRISTMAS CREATIONS and FITZ of FITZ & THE TANTRUMS.”

101.9 The MIX/100.3 SHE VP Brand & Content JIMMY STEAL said , I’m delighted CHRIS of the Morning Mix was co-chair this year of ACS’s ‘REAL MEN WEAR PINK’ and signed up MIX personalities WHIP, MCCABE and DASH to over double our goal of funds raised for 2022.”

