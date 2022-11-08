'Junkyard Mayhem': A Unique Love Story

Popular YOUTUBE personalities HANNAH and SHANE BURCAW have debuted a new weekly podcast, "Junkyard Mayhem," which debuted yesterday. Y

Partnering with YEA NETWORKS for production, distribution and sales, the duo already have more than 1 million subscribers on YOUTUBE and more than 650 million video views across all platforms. The married couple shares a raw and unfiltered look into their unique love life — SHANE is disabled and uses a wheelchair; HANNAH is non-disabled and performs all of her husband's daily care.

"Junkyard Mayhem" delves into their romance with absurdity, sarcasm and self-deprecation, creating conversations that closely resemble their dynamic when the cameras are off, so listeners will be getting "a less filtered experience."

Said SHANE, “HANNAH and I are thrilled to be starting a podcast where we can explore topics in greater detail. We’re excited to bring our listeners even deeper into the chaos that is our love story."

New episodes will be released every TUESDAY on APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, iHEARTRADIO and other platforms. A video version will be published to the SQUIRKY & GRUBS YOUTUBE channel as well.

Listen to “Junkyard Mayhem With SQUIRMY & GRUBS” on APPLE PODCASTS.

