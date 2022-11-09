Q3 Results

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA third quarter 2022 net revenue grew 8.4% year-over-year to $120.6, driven by a 16.6% increase in total digital net revenue while broadcast advertising was up 3.4%. Net income fell by $10.1 million to $2.8 million, reflecting a write-down of the value of the company's FCC licenses of $10.3 million, and Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $30.9 million.

"I am proud to report another record setting quarter of results that clearly demonstrate the undeniable success and differentiation of TOWNSQUARE's transformation into a Digital First Local Media company. The TOWNSQUARE Team reached all-time Q3 highs with net revenue growth of +8% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA growth of +6% year-over-year, meeting our Q3 guidance. In addition, net leverage declined to an all-time low of 4.54x as we continue to make progress towards our 4x net leverage target," said CEO BILL WILSON in the company's earnings press release. "Our growth engine has been and will continue to be our digital solutions, which were the primary driver of our third quarter growth, accounting for half of TOWNSQUARE's total revenue and total profit. Total digital revenue increased +17% year-over-year in the third quarter, and trailing twelve-month digital revenue grew to $225 million. As a uniquely positioned Digital First Local Media Company focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the UNITED STATES, TOWNSQUARE has a resilient digital growth engine supported by both a recurring subscription digital marketing solutions business, with a large addressable market and limited competition, and a highly differentiated digital advertising technology platform."

The company's fourth quarter guidance is for net revenue between $116 million and $122 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $27.7 million and $30.7 million. Full year 2022 guidance is for net revenue between $459 million and $465 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $113 million and $116 million.

« see more Net News