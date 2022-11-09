Zuckerberg (Photo: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com)

META, parent company of FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and WHATSAPP, has announced cuts of 11,000 jobs at the company, a 13% cut in the company's workforce.

META CEO and FACEBOOK founder MARK ZUCKERBERG announced the moves to staff members here, citing rapid company and revenue growth during the COVID-19 pandemic that was not sustained. In OCTOBER, META posted a 50% drop in quarterly profits.

META employees losing their jobs are to receive 16 weeks of their base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year an employee has been with the company.

News of the cost-cutting at META helped push the company's stock price up nearly 4% in pre-market trading.

The NEW YORK TIMES has more.

« see more Net News