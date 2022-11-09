Bad Bunny (Photo: Apple Music)

BAD BUNNY has been named APPLE MUSIC's Artist Of The Year. The award acknowledges the native of PUERTO RICO's work and influence on global culture in 2022. BAD BUNNY's "Un Verano Sin Ti" album, released in MAY, is APPLE MUSIC's most streamed album of the year and now the biggest Latin album of all time.

APPLE MUSIC and BEATS VP OLIVER SCHUSSER said, "We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of BAD BUNNY, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022. Watching BAD BUNNY ascend from an APPLE MUSIC UP NEXT artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience."

BAD BUNNY added, "When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base. I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It's because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.

"Thank you to APPLE MUSIC and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!"

« see more Net News