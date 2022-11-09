New MRN Affiliate

MOTOR RACING NETWORK has signed CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO to a three-year affiliation deal to carry NASCAR CUP SERIES races beginning in 2023. NASCAR is holding the first CHICAGO STREET RACE on JULY 1-2, 2023.

“We are so excited to partner with WLS-AM to deliver the excitement of NASCAR’s 75th season to race fans across the CHICAGO metro,” said MRN Pres. CHRIS SCHWARTZ. “And, as we look ahead to next summer, the first-ever street race in NASCAR’s history will take place on CHICAGO’s city streets. This event will be like nothing we’ve ever seen and is sure to be a highlight of the 2023 season!”

WLS PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR added, "We are thrilled to be the new CHICAGO radio home of NASCAR and we look forward to growing this new partnership as we gear up for the first-ever CHICAGO STREET RACE next summer -- and what promises to be an unforgettable FOURTH OF JULY weekend."

