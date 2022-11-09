Awards

BROADCAST MUSIC INC. (BMI) presented its 2022 BMI COUNTRY AWARDS last night (11/8) in NASHVILLE, with TOBY KEITH honored with the BMI ICON award, HARDY taking Songwriter Of The Year honors, award going to HARDY, LUKE COMBS' "Forever After All" named Song Of The Year, and SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING named Publisher Of The Year.

KEITH joins a list of previous winners that includes WILLIE NELSON, MERLE HAGGARD, DOLLY PARTON, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, LORETTA LYNN, and HANK WILLIAMS JR..

HARDY, a first-time Songwriter Of The Year winner, wrote five of this year's award-winning songs including, "Beer's On Me" (DIERKS BENTLEY), "Come Back As A Country Boy" (BLAKE SHELTON), "Sand In My Boots" (MORGAN WALLEN), "Single Saturday Night" (COLE SWINDELL), and his own "Give Heaven Some Hell."

Written with frequent COMBS contributors DREW PARKER and ROB WILLFORD, "Forever After All" was published by 50 EGG MUSIC, BIG MACHINE MUSIC, OAK TREE SWING PUBLISHING, ROWDY ROB MUSIC, STRAIGHT DIMES MUSIC and SONY/ATV TREE.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING published 25 of the 50 most performed songs of the year, including "Half Of My Hometown" (KELSEY BALLERINI), "Drunk (And I Don't Want To Go Home) (ELLE KING), "One Mississippi" (KANE BROWN), "If I Was A Cowboy" (MIRANDA LAMBERT) and "Sand In My Boots" (MORGAN WALLEN).

During the ceremony, BMI honored the songwriters and publishers of the 50 most performed country songs of the previous year.

