Cook (Photo: Kristen Van Zant)

BENZTOWN is offering an audio tribute to ALABAMA co-founder and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member JEFF COOK, who passed away MONDAY (11/7) at the age of 73 (NET NEWS 11/8).

The audio tribute was voiced by ROYCE STEVENSON and produced by THOMAS GREEN.

Find the tribute here.





