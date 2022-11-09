80 Million

YOUTUBE says that it has surpassed 80 million YOUTUBE MUSIC and YOUTUBE PREMIUM subscribers globally including those on trial subscriptions, as of SEPTEMBER 2022.

Global Head of Music LYOR COHEN, writing in his industry newsletter, said that the number represents a 30 million increase from last year; he said, "Alongside our music industry partners, we've been working hard to make YOUTUBE the best place for every fan and every artist, and today's news marks a significant milestone in that journey. We're not stopping here. We've got lots to do and look forward to driving more growth and contributions back to the music industry."

VP/Product ADAM SMITH said that the statistic "is a celebration of our loyal users who come to YOUTUBE every day to connect with their favorite artists, creators, and content. We've worked hard to build an experience that puts people first, and we'll continue providing the best, uninterrupted experience across all of YouTube, even on the go. A big thanks to our 80M subscribers (and growing)!"

Music industry leaders joined in as well, with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRANGE issuing a statement saying, "Through our strong partnership, UNIVERSAL MUSIC and YOUTUBE continue to collaborate on innovative initiatives, features and services that are not only beneficial for artists, labels and YOUTUBE’s platform, but also for music fans around the world. (CEO) SUSAN (WOJCICKI) and her team have reached this significant milestone by creating a compelling and unique music service that is rapidly growing its base of subscribers and contributing significantly to the vibrancy of the music ecosystem."

HYBE CEO JIWON PARK said, "Congratulations to YOUTUBE on reaching a whopping number of 80M MUSIC and PREMIUM subscribers. With our collaborative efforts with YOUTUBE, artists under HYBE labels have been able to provide a place of joy and comfort to fans, especially during the pandemic, through music and a wide variety of content. We hope to continue to carry out many more successful and meaningful campaigns with YOUTUBE as going forward."

WARNER MUSIC GROUP EVP/Chief Digital Officer OANA RUXANDA said, "In an environment where there’s still a long runway for growth in the industry, it’s exciting to see YOUTUBE MUSIC hitting these major milestones. Together, we can continue to champion the voices of artists and bring incredible music experiences to fans around the world."

MERLIN CEO JEREMY SIROTA said, "Congratulations to our partner YOUTUBE on hitting this remarkable milestone. YOUTUBE has demonstrated their commitment to partnering with the music industry and growing revenue for all rightsholders and artists alike. MERLIN is proud to bring the music of our members -- independent record labels and distributors from every corner of the globe -- to this vibrant and growing platform."

And ASCAP CEO BETH MATTHEWS said, "The tremendous success of YOUTUBE’s subscription business creates new opportunities for ASCAP’s songwriter, composer and music publisher members to share their music with fans around the world. We congratulate the YOUTUBE team on reaching this important milestone and look forward to the continued growth of our partnership."

« see more Net News