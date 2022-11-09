PastaThon Time

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES’ 12th annual PASTATHON for the CATERINA'S CLUB charity feeding children in need has a partner this year that isn't known for pasta: WENDY'S.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WENDY’S locations will offer patrons a donation option NOVEMBER 16-DECEMBER 4, and on "GIVING TUESDAY" (NOVEMBER 29th), the chain will donate $1 for every Frosty sold that day. SMART & FINAL and BARILLA PASTA continue as co-sponsors of the event, which raised $1 million and 115,000 lbs of pasta and sauce last year and has raised over $4.6 million and 700,000 pounds of pasta and sauce for children in need since 2010.

“WENDY’s provided CATERINA’S CLUB with a $10,000 grant earlier this year as part of the Community Giving Program, and the local WENDY’s franchisees are proud to partner with the KFI PASTATHON as an extension of that partnership,” said RDR FOODS owner and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WENDY'S ADVERTISING CO-OP Pres. RON ROSS. “Our founder, DAVE THOMAS, believed in the power of giving something back to our communities. We continue to be guided by that value, and we are thrilled to support CHEF BRUNO (SERATO) and CATERINA’S CLUB to help feed the children of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

“We are so delighted to have WENDY’s partner with us on our efforts to feed SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA kids,” said KFI PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI. “Because of generous partners like WENDY’S, CHEF BRUNO is feeding over 25,000 kids every week. As we embark upon our 12th annual KFI PASTATHON we know the need is bigger than ever but so are the hearts of our listeners and partners. Our goal this year is to once again raise over a million dollars. Thank you to WENDY’s for helping us make that dream a reality!"

