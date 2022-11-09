Early Winners

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed a pair of early winners of the 56th annual CMA AWARDS in advance of the big show TONIGHT (11/9), with ASHLEY MCBRYDE and CARLY PEARCE and producers SHANE MCANALLY and JOSH OSBORNE winning Musical Event of the Year for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" and CODY JOHNSON (with director DUSTIN HANEY) taking home Music Video of the Year for "'Til You Can't."

The early awards were announced on a live broadcast of ABC's "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" this morning from BRIDGESTONE PLAZA in NASHVILLE; KEITH URBAN joined the telecast to perform a medley of “Better Life,” "Long Hot Summer," "Raise 'Em Up," and “Blue Ain't Your Color," plus "Brown Eyes Baby" and "Wasted Time."

The CMA AWARDS will air live TONIGHT 8-11p (ET) on ABC, hosted by LUKE BRYAN and PEYTON MANNING, with performances by JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, BRYAN, BRANDY CLARK, KELLY CLARKSON, LUKE COMBS, CAYLEE HAMMACK, HARDY, CODY JOHNSON, ELLE KING, MARCUS KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT, PATTY LOVELESS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, REBA MCENTIRE, JOHN OSBORNE, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE, KATY PERRY, PILLBOX PATTI, CHRIS STAPLETON, COLE SWINDELL, THE BLACK KEYS, THE WAR AND TREATY, THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MORGAN WALLEN, LAINEY WILSON, and the ZAC BROWN BAND. Presenters include MOOKIE BETTS, BRELAND, JESSICA CHASTAIN, JORDAN DAVIS, SARAH DREW, COLE HAUSER, TYLER HUBBARD, WYNONNA JUDD, LADY A, REX LINN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, PARKER MCCOLLUM, REBA MCENTIRE, BEN AND ERIN NAPIER, JEANNIE SEELY, MICHAEL SHANNON, and LAINEY WILSON.

McBryde, Pearce, Johnson (Photos: Eric Ryan Anderson, Allister Ann, Chris Douglas)

« see more Net News