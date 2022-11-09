Yuletide Format

Add yet another station to the list of all-CHRISTMAS music converts, as BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE made the flip to holiday mode at 10a (ET) this morning, kicking off with MARIAH CAREY's "All I Want For CHRISTMAS Is You" and ANDY WILLIAMS' "The Most Wonderful Time of The Year." The station will stick with CHRISTMAS music through DECEMBER 26th and then revert to its regular AC format.

PD/afternoon host ERIC JOHNSON said, “WJBR is proud to be one of the originators of the all CHRISTMAS format. We are proud to continue this DELAWARE VALLEY tradition today!”

