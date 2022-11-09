New Officers

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) held its Fall Board of Directors meeting in CHICAGO earlier this month. During the meeting, new officers and directors were unanimously approved.

The new Officers:

Chair: CONNOISSEUR MEDIA CEO JEFF WARSHAW

Vice Chair: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA COO ERIK HELLUM

Finance Chair: TELEVISA-UNIVISION Pres./Regional GM SABINA WIDMANN

Secretary: BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL EVP/Business Affairs MIKE DOWDLE

Immediate Past Chair: NEUHOFF MEDIA CEO MIKE HULVEY

Newly elected Chair WARSHAW commented, "I am proud to serve as the RAB Chair and further support the organization and the industry as we continue to advocate for radio."

Joining the RAB board of directors are CONNISSEUR MEDIA's DAVID BEVINS, BUSTOS MEDIA' FELIPE CHÁVEZ, LENAWEE BROADCASTING COMPANY's JULIE KOEHN, and PERRY PUBLISHING & BROADCASTING's KEVIN PERRY. Rejoining the board is EL DORADO BROADCASTING's JONATHAN BREWSTER.

Leaving the board are former COX MEDIA GROUP's KEITH LAWLESS, HALL COMMUNICATIONS' ART ROWBOTHAM, and EMMIS' JEFF SMULYAN and PAT WALSH.

A full list of RAB Board of Directors is available here.

