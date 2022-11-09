BMG’s Claire Bernardin and Thomas Scherer, Halsey, BMG’s Josh Edmond and Jonathan Palmer (Photo Credit: Jasmine Safaeian)

Recording artist and songwriter HALSEY has inked a new global publishing administration agreement with BMG that includes HALSEY’s current and future song writing compositions.

HALSEY said, “I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with BMG. I was immediately drawn to their artist friendly, songwriter-first mentality and I’m looking forward to taking this journey with my new BMG family.”

HALSEY’s Co-Managers at Anti-Pop JASON ARON and ANTHONY LI said, “BMG’s creative and refreshing approach to publishing is very exciting. THOMAS and his team globally, have welcomed us with open arms. We appreciate their passion and dedication to putting artists first.”

BMG President Repertoire/Marketing, LA & NY THOMAS SCHERER said, “HALSEY is an inspiration, a multi-faceted creator with a voice that hits you straight in the heart. We are prepared to present them everything we can offer, with our team’s full support around the world from AUSTRALIA to ASIA, EUROPE to LATAM, and all throughout NORTH AMERICA. We welcome HALSEY and their team to BMG and look forward to working alongside with them to elevate them to a whole new level.”

« see more Net News