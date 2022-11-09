Gray

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM has promoted long time historian and editor MICHAEL GRAY to VP/Museum Services. GRAY replaces BRENDA COLLADAY, who joined the organization in 2018, and is stepping down from the role. She will remain on staff through mid-JANUARY to assist with the transition.

GRAY will be responsible for the care and management of the museum’s diverse artifact and archival collections, which include stage wear, instruments, films, photographs, recordings, a reference library and more. He will also oversee all planning, design and installation of exhibitions in the museum’s gallery spaces, as well as the museum’s online exhibits and digital archive.

GRAY most recently served as executive senior director of editorial and interpretation, leading the editorial team and directing major exhibits and other special initiatives. During his more than 20 years at the museum, he has curated or co-curated a variety of significant exhibits, from NIGHT TRAIN TO NASHVILLE: MUSIC CITY RHYTHM & BLUES, 1945-1970, which won a GRAMMY for "Best Historical Album," and the current WESTERN EDGE: THE ROOTS AND REVERBERATIONS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTRY-ROCK. He's also responsible for biographical exhibits on RAY CHARLES, SAM PHILLIPS and KACEY MUSGRAVES. In addition, GRAY won the 2021 FLETCH COKE AWARD by the METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE HISTORICAL COMMISSION in recognition for his research and preservation work related to the rhythm & blues music scene in NASHVILLE.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said, "MICHAEL is not only an astute music historian and innovative storyteller, but also a well-respected leader within our institution and music community. His extensive knowledge, relationships and skillset are perfectly suited to continue the museum’s high level of commitment to preserving and interpreting country music and American history.”

GRAY added, “I have had the good fortune to spend the past two decades at the museum surrounded by a world-class collection, steeped in the educational and public programs we offer, and bolstered by collaborative, talented colleagues who are dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of this diverse and significant artform. I look forward to building on the exceptional work of my predecessor, BRENDA COLLADAY, who set a high standard in elevating the museum and its educational mission.”

YOUNG said of COLLADAY, "Beyond her many contributions seen and felt by our visitors, BRENDA was instrumental in assembling a top-notch team of professionals to care for our unduplicated collection and making it more accessible to music scholars, researchers and fans. We thank her for her dedicated service and numerous advancements, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

