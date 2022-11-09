Bonner

NASHVILLE-based MILESTONE PUBLICITY has promoted JESSICA BONNER to VP/Publicity. The appointment is effective immediately.

"JESSICA has an unparalleled work ethic and passion for what she does," said company founder and CEO MIKE GOWEN. "She consistently goes above and beyond for her clients and the company. JESSICA’s level of drive and ambition is becoming a rare character trait these days — it’s beyond fitting that she became a VP with MILESTONE."

Prior to her promotion, BONNER worked on everything from album and single campaigns to national and regional campaigns for both emerging and established artists.

