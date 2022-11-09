Timme Time

With the change in the NIL (name, image and likeness) rules comes the ability of college athletes to do commercial podcasts, and GONZAGA men's basketball star DREW TIMME is taking advantage of that with a new podcast, "GIMME TIMME," on the COLLEGE ATHLETES NETWORK and iHEARTPODCASTS. The weekly show is co-hosted by NOAH BUONO, host of CAN's "WALKIE TALKIEZ."

"I’m super excited to do this podcast. It's my senior season and it's going to be a lot of fun,” said TIMME. “I can't wait to take people along for the ride. I love listening to DRAYMOND GREEN's podcast. I want my podcast to have the same angle, just from a college perspective. Listeners will get the Full DREW Experience each and every episode.”

"DREW TIMME is arguably the best player in all of college basketball and in my mind, with NIL and the empowerment behind players continuing to have a voice in the media, he makes a lot of sense as a guy who should have a podcast,” said BUONO. “He's a really good dude with a big personality and it's my job as his co-host to help create a space for him to speak freely and unfiltered and I'm excited for the opportunity to be part of it all."

