COX MEDIA GROUP SAN ANTONIO has promoted ROB ROBERTS to Director Of Operations for the cluster's seven stations (Adult Hits/Oldies KONO-A/F, Country KCYY, Rock KISS, Classic Rock KTKX, Hot AC KSMG (MAGIC 105.3), and Classic Country KKYX). while JOE CALGARO will become the new Director Of Programming for Rock KISS and Classic Rock KTKX (106.7 THE EAGLE).

ROBERTS previously led KONO and KSMG as the Director Of Programming for the last three years. Previously, he led programming for WHYI (Y-100)/MIAMI, WWWQ (Q100)/ATLANTA, and WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON D.C.

Said ROBERTS, “Leading the programming team in SAN ANTONIO is an exciting challenge. The motivated people here make the job fun. Thanks to DAVID ABEL, BOB BABIN and CHRIS EAGAN for the chance to grow inside CMG.”

Commented ABEL, “ROB has done a fantastic job leading two of our heritage brands, KONO-FM and KSMG-FM, over the past three years. I couldn’t be more excited to have him step up and lead our stable of heritage radio brands in SAN ANTOINO. I have no doubt our team will continue delivering dominant ratings performances under his leadership.”

For the past two years, CALGARO was the Operations Director for AUDACY SACRAMENTO, where he programmed their rock stations KSEG and KRXQ.

Said ROBERTS, “I feel so comfortable handing the reins of KISS and KTKX to JOE. These heritage stations need leadership to grow even more, and he’s got the mind and willpower to make it happen.”

CALGARO, who brings over 20 years of successful rock programming experience to the SAN ANTONIO team, stated, “I am truly humbled and honored to join this incredible CMG team in SAN ANTONIO. The entire group is filled with successful, iconic brands — and I look forward to working with such a talented team to help continue that success. Thank you to the CMG team for not only providing this amazing opportunity, but for making me feel like a part of the CMG family since day one.”

Added ABEL, “JOE CALGARO has had a long track record of programming successful rock brands and developing great on-air talent. He is a great fit for what we were looking for in a programmer, and I have no doubt he will help our rock brands continue to attract large audiences going forward. He will be a fantastic addition to our talented programming team here in SAN ANTONIO.”

