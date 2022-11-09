Couture Moves On

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON AND WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE “Your Morning Show” co-host RILEY COUTURE and the stations have parted ways.

RILEY joined the show in JANUARY, 2017. No details so far on the whys and wherefores concerning the change, or word on RILEY’s replacement or on RILEY’s next moves.

Calls to the station seeking details haven't been returned.

Reach RILEY at (901) 239-5670 or rileycouture@yahoo.com.

