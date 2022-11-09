Nelson, Ramsey, Uhde

Renowned financial expert and radio host DAVE RAMSEY will appear at RAB’s RADIO WORKS initiative, the next presentation in the series, titled “Radio Works for Financial Services."

The webinar will focus on the financial services category and key segments such as retail banking, investment banking and credit cards with a concentration towards the challenges and opportunities ahead in 2023.

GLENWOOD STATE BANK MINNESOTAS President PETER NELSON and LEIGHTON BROADCASTING ALEXANDRA, MN, Sales Manager CHRIS UHDE will join RAMSEY for a moderated Q&A session to discuss how the community bank is navigating through the current economic climate, its impact on their customers and radio’s role in their approach.

The presentation will take place at NOON (CT) on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16th. To register for free, click here.

