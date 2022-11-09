Leon McWhorter

LEON McWHORTER has been named head writer for BENZTOWN and client partner YAMANAIR CREATIVE, serving commercial production clients across the U.S. He will report to BENZTOWN East Coast Director Of Commercial Production MJ BLOCH and West Coast Director Of Commercial Production DARREN SILVA.

McWHORTER brings 30 years’ experience writing, producing, and voicing advertising spots and campaigns for major brands, including GENERAL MOTORS, McDONALD'S, NESTLE, SONY, UNIVERSAL PICTURES, SIEMENS, WALT DISNEY PICTURES, PIXAR, DISNEY RESORTS and CRUISE LINES and SARA LEE, among others. He has also written for television, authored stage plays and screenplays, and published a book.

YANAMAIR CREATIVE CEO/founder YAMAN COSKUN commented, “Writing is the critical architecture of any effective marketing campaign. We’re excited to see our partners at BENZTOWN bringing on a superstar architect to upgrade YAMANAIR’s commercial production brands.”

BENZTOWN's BLOCK added, “LEON is a true pro who brings decades of excellence with him. We are thrilled to have his passion and creativity on the BENZTOWN team.”

Chimed in BENZTOWN's SILVA, “Having worked with LEON for many years in the past, I knew he would be the perfect fit for BENZTOWN. When it comes to commercial writing, he's the best of the best.”

Stated McWHORTER, “I'm excited to join the fantastic BENZTOWN team as head writer, and look forward to creating engaging and effective ads and campaigns for YAMANAIR clients across the U.S.”

