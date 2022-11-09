Bruno Mars: Viva Las Vegas (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

BRUNO MARA will begin a residency at PARK MGM LAS VEGAS next month for a residency that will last until mid-FEBRUARY. Evening With Silk Sonic’ review: an unashamedly retro delight

The GRAMMY winner, who completed a stint at the same casino this summer with his SILK SONIC partner ANDERSON .PAAK, will return to the venue with his band, THE HOOLIGANS, for shows on DECEMBER 30th and NEW YEAR'S EVE, then again for dates in JANUARY and FEBRUARY.

MARS re-posted the hotel’s TWITTER post about the appearance with the caption, “start your year off right & rock with THE HOOLIGANS.”.

