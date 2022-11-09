-
Bruno Mars Announces Las Vegas Residency At Park MGM Starting Next Month
by Roy Trakin
November 10, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BRUNO MARA will begin a residency at PARK MGM LAS VEGAS next month for a residency that will last until mid-FEBRUARY. Evening With Silk Sonic’ review: an unashamedly retro delight
The GRAMMY winner, who completed a stint at the same casino this summer with his SILK SONIC partner ANDERSON .PAAK, will return to the venue with his band, THE HOOLIGANS, for shows on DECEMBER 30th and NEW YEAR'S EVE, then again for dates in JANUARY and FEBRUARY.
MARS re-posted the hotel’s TWITTER post about the appearance with the caption, “start your year off right & rock with THE HOOLIGANS.”.