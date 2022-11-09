Bradley

Voiceover/Imaging specialist AARON BRADLEY has added the ROCK OF TALK LLC News-Talk KIVA-A (ABQ.FM)/ALBUQUERQUE to his client list for imaging.

CEO EDDY ARAGON said, “Having a dynamic voice that connects is the key now more than ever. It's great to have a true personality like AARON that gives us a wide range and style. Finding him has been a true gift because he makes us standout from the rest.”

BRADLEY is represented by CESD TALENT AGENCY and MIX TALENT MANAGEMENT. You can check out a demo here.

