Winners List

"Country Music's Biggest Night" had big winners for the 56th Annual CMA AWARDS last night (11/9) at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE, starting with Entertainer of the Year winner LUKE COMBS (for the second year in a row), who also took home the award for Album of the Year for "Growin' Up" (Producers: LUKE COMBS, CHIP MATTHEWS, JONATHAN SINGLETON, Mix Engineers: JIM COOLEY, CHIP MATTHEWS). Female Vocalist of the Year went to LAINEY WILSON, who also won the award for New Artist of the Year. Male Vocalist of the Year went to CHRIS STAPLETON.

Single of the Year was awarded to to CODY JOHNSON for "'Til You Can't," while song of the year went to JORDAN DAVIS (songwriters JACOB DAVIS, JORDAN DAVIS, JOSH JENKINS and MATT JENKINS) for "Buy Dirt (feat LUKE BRYAN)." The award for Vocal Group of the Year went to OLD DOMINION, and Vocal Duo Group went to BROTHERS OSBORNE.

Musical Event of the Year went to CARLY PEARCE and ASHLEY McBRYDE for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl," and the award for Music Video of the Year went to JOHNSON's "'Til You Can't." Musician of the Year went to fiddle payer JENEE FLEENOR.

The evening, hosted by LUKE BRYAN and PEYTON MANNING, began with a tribute to the late LORETTA LYNN by CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIRANDA LAMBERT and REBA McENTIRE, and rounded out with a tribute to ALAN JACKSON for the Lifetime Achievement Award. The celebration also featured a tribute to the late JERRY LEE LEWIS. ELLE KING and THE BLACK KEYS performed "Great Balls Of Fire."

