THE TESHMEDIA GROUP has expanded its longtime partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS to now include management of affiliate sales, in addition to continuing as THE TESHMEDIA GROUP's exclusive advertising rep. Under the INTELLIGENCE FOR YOUR LIFE brand, THE TESHMEDIA GROUP has a portfolio of short and long-form programming, hosted by JOHN TESH, CONNIE SELLECCA, and GIB GERARD.

JOHN TESH commented, "“For nearly a decade we have trusted our friend, PETER KOSANN, and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for our advertising sales. And so, it only makes sense that we would take the next step and partner with COMPASS’ awesome affiliate relations team to help us super-serve our stations."

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS Founder/CEO PETER KOSANN added, "TESHMEDIA is a unique treasure to the radio industry – delivering unique, compelling, exclusive, and awesome content that drives ratings and revenues for affiliates. We are extremely proud and humbled to expand this wonderful relationship with CONNIE, GIB, JOHN and their full team of producers and writers."

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS SVP/Affiliate Sales said, "Wow! What an incredible honor to represent TESHMEDIA and the INTELLIGENCE FOR YOUR LIFE stable of products. We stand ready to continue the outstanding customer service to all affiliates and welcome the opportunity to expand these relationships."

For TESHMEDIA Affiliate Sales, contact NANCY ABRAMSON at nambamson@compassmedianetworks.com and/or (914) 707-9963.

