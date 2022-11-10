Veteran's Day Coverage Planned

MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING AC WATD/MARSHFIELD, MA is ready for day-long coverage of VETERAN'S DAY events for the state's SOUTH SHORE area on FRIDAY (11/11).

The station's coverage will include a special airing of its weekly show, VETERAN'S VOICE with host GREGG BRASSO and guests tonight (11/10). The MARSHFIELD VETERAN'S DAY parade and ceremony covered by station owner ED PERRY. The station's LENNY ROWE will cover another area parade, WATD's CHARLES MATHEWSON will cover PLYMOUTH's ceremony and GILL JOHNSTON will be at the CENTRAL FIRE STATION's Veteran's open house.

