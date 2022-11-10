On Tour In 2023

GRAMMY-winning singer ANITA BAKER has unveiled her first full tour since 1995, with 2023 tour dates across the UNITED STATES. BAKER's SONGSTRESS TOUR, produced by LIVE NATION, covers 15 cities and starts FEBRUARY 11 in HOLLYWOOD, FL with stops including ATLANTA, BALTIMORE, HOUSTON, LOS ANGELES and more before winding down in OAKLAND on DECEMBER 23, 2023.

"The Songstress", BAKER's debut album, was released in 1983. BAKER commented, "Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too."

