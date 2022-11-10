Star Shining Bright

iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH has unveiled their CHRISTMAS music programming as of this morning, THURSDAY (11/10).

This marks the seventh year that STAR has been delivering holiday favorites from the likes of MARIAH CAREY, BING CROSBY, WHAM!, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and MADONNA, as well as all of the traditional classics.

STAR PD JAY SHANNON said, “We’re excited as we are every year to fill the huge appetite in DFW for continuous CHRISTMAS music now through CHRISTMAS DAY!”

